Avdija notched 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and four rebounds across 22 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against the Knicks.

Avdija has scored in double digits in four of his last 10 games coming off the bench, but he has been extremely inconsistent and was coming off three straight outings where he couldn't reach the seven-point plateau, either. While the upside and talent are clearly there with Advija, he is not producing enough to warrant a roster space outside of the deepest formats and some dynasty leagues.