Avdija had 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Saturday's 128-124 loss to the Heat.

Avdija scored more points Saturday than he had across his four previous games (15). He was given more chances to score with Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant out. Avdija will not be a consistently reliable option but may hold some value if the three remain unavailable.