Avdija poured in 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), ten rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 100-97 victory over the Pistons.

Avdija's 21 points scrored were good enough for both a season and career-high. It was also high third double-double of the season. He has averaged 8.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.0 triples across 23.6 minutes in 13 games in March.