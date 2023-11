Avdija contributed 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss to the Hawks.

Avdija seems poised to have a breakout season and Wednesday's outing backs him up, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while registering a season-high mark in the scoring column. Avdija has scored in double digits in each of his last three outings and is certainly trending in the right direction.