Avdija put up 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3PT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 114-92 loss to New York on Friday.

Avdija has quietly been having one of the more impressive stretches among role players. The rookie is up to 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists since the middle of March. He was thrust into the starting lineup after Kyle Kuzma (knee) was ruled out for the rest of the season.