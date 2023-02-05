Avdija closed with 23 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-12 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 125-123 loss to Brooklyn.

Avdija was benefited from Kyle Kuzma's first-half exit following an ankle injury, and he notched an impressive outing while contributing across the board on defense and as a playmaker as well. Avdija is seeing decent minutes off the bench of late, but he could jump into the starting lineup in case Kuzma is not available to face the Cavaliers on Monday.