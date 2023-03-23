Avdija registered 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 loss to Denver.

With Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) out, Avdija made his first start of the month. The 22-year-old put up an impressive stat line, leading the Wizards in rebounds and assists. Over the last three games, Avdija is averaging 9.7 rebounds, and If Beal and Kuzma miss more time, Avdija could start complementing the boards production with more offense. He has played at least 30 minutes and scored 15 points or more in the last two games.