Avdija registered 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 118-104 loss to Denver.

With Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) out, Avdija made his first start in the month of March. The 22-year-old put up an impressive stat line, as he led the Wizards in rebounds and assists. Over the last three games, Avdija is averaging 9.7 rebounds. If Beal and Kuzma miss more time, Avdija could keep scoring. He has played at least 30 minutes and scored 15 points or more in the last two games.