Avdija accumulated two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to Atlanta.

Avdija is an inconsistent offensive performer, and he's amid an icy stretch. Over the past 11 games, he's averaged just 6.7 points on 37.7 percent shooting from the field and 21.4 percent from deep. His 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals are helping to salvage some fantasy value, but fantasy managers should temper expectations.