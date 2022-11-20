Avdija (finger) is not listed in the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Hornets.

Avdija suffered a dislocated left pinkie finger in Friday's 107-106 overtime win over the Heat, a game in which he finished with three points, three assists and one rebound across 14 minutes, but the issue wasn't severe enough to warrant his absence ahead of Sunday's contest. Given he's started in 13 of Washington's 16 contests so far, it wouldn't be shocking if he gets a starting nod to face Charlotte.