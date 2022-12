Avdija recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Clippers.

Avdija started strong by registering six points, two boards, one assist and one block in 11 first-quarter minutes. He also took a step in the right direction from beyond the arc, notching his most made threes since Nov. 13 against Memphis. Avdiji converted on 17.1 percent of his attempts over his last 11 matchups heading into Saturday's clash.