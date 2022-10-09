Avdija (groin) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Avdija will miss his third preseason game in a row on account of a left groin strain, though head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the forward is making progress and recently played full-contact, 3-on-3 scrimmages. His last chance to play before the start of the regular season will come Friday against the Knicks.