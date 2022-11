Avdija notched 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-102 victory over the Hornets.

Avdija set a season-high with 13 rebounds, beating his previous total of 10 Nov. 6 against Memphis and Oct. 21 against Chicago. Sunday also marked his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. Avdija has now scored in double figures in five of his last six contests.