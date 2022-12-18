Avdija accumulated 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 loss to the Clippers.

Avdjia notched just his second double-double of the season Saturday, chipping across the board. He has been a top-65 player over the past two weeks, quietly establishing himself as a viable 12-team asset. However, Bradley Beal could return from his injury as soon as Sunday against the Lakers, something that needs to be factored in when considering Avdija as a pickup.