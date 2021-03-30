Avdija scored 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with eight rebounds and one assist in a 132-124 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Avdija got his second consecutive start and was efficient on his chances on offense and recorded his most rebounds since Feb. 22. In the two games prior to Monday's contest the forward made just two of his eight shot attempts and totaled just seven rebounds. Avdija isn't someone to target outside of the deepest of leagues, as he is averaging just 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over his last five games.