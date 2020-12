Avdija will start Wednesday's season opener against the 76ers, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Surprisingly, Davis Bertans will come off the bench in the opener, with Avdija and Isaac Bonga starting at the forward spots. During the preseason, the rookie averaged 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.4 minutes.