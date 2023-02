Avdija will slide into the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with the Cavs.

The Wizards will be without both Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (foot) Monday, so Kristaps Porzingis will be tasked with the heavy lifting on offense while guys like Avdija, Corey Kispert and Monte Morris will also see more shots falling their way. Avdija put up 24 points to go with a full stat line his last time out, so he could be someone to think about as a streamer.