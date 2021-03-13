Avdija will start in Saturday's game against the Bucks.

With Bradley Beal (knee) and Davis Bertans (calf) ruled out, Avdija will make his first start since Feb. 7. He's averaging 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 21.8 minutes per game this season and should be in line for increased minutes with the Wizards' first unit Saturday.