Avdija will start Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

With Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) out, Avdija will draw his first start since Feb. 28. In his last 10 nods, Avdija has averaged 10.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.0 minutes.