Avdija racked up 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 127-113 victory over the Pacers.

Avdija moved to the bench Saturday but still managed to put together a strong fantasy line. He has scored at least 15 points in five of his past seven games, also providing strong rebounding numbers over that period. He is a top-85 player over the past two weeks, and although we have seen flashes in the past, this has been arguably the most consistent stretch of his career. He should be rostered in all formats at this point despite the chance it could fall off a cliff at any moment.