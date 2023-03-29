Avdija logged 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-111 win over the Celtics.

The third-year forward has taken full advantage of the opportunity presented to him when Kyle Kuzma (ankle) got hurt. In the five games Kuzma has missed so far, Avdija is averaging 18.4 points, 9.6 boards, 5.4 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.0 steals while playing 34.2 minutes a night and shooting 63.8 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from long distance. Kuzma could return at any time, especially with the Wizards still alive for a spot in the play-in tournament, but Avdija is finally beginning to show the talent that made him the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.