Avdija logged 15 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 victory over the Mavericks.

Avdija was terrific in Tuesday's win, notching his fifth double-double of the season, and adding three defensive stats. With Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) sidelined, Avdija has an opportunity to step up in the rotation, at least for the next few games. He is likely to remain a low-usage player but his ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him someone to consider adding in 12-team leagues.