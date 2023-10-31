Avdija finished Monday's 126-107 loss to Boston with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes.

Avdija is expected to operate as the Wizards' third-best scoring option behind Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole. While his early-season numbers have not been eye-popping, they've been decent -- he has scored between nine and 11 points while pulling down at least six rebounds in each of his first three games of the campaign. Avdija is valuable enough to be an asset in most formats, though he's still very young and is certainly a player worth keeping close tabs in dynasty and keeper leagues.