Avdija accumulated 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over Houston.

Avdija ended with a double-double off the bench, but the fact that he ended with more shot attempts than points scored can't be overlooked. He's posted back-to-back double-doubles for the first time this season, but the fact that he's coming off the bench certainly limits his upside going forward.