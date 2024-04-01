Avdija finished Sunday's 119-107 loss to Miami with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes.

Avdija couldn't extend his double-double streak to four games after falling just one rebound shy of reaching that feat, Avdija has been tasked with a more prominent role in the offensive scheme, and he's been thriving as a stat-filling machine. Over his last five appearances, Avdija is averaging 17.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 0.6 steals across 36.6 minutes per game.