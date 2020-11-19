Avdija was selected by Washington with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Avdija has sneaky upside that could eventually make him an impactful scorer in the league, something the Wizards seemed intrigued about. The forward can put the ball on the ground and attack the rim with force while also playing the pick-n-roll game and knocking down a three. Avdija averaged 9.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from three in Europe. To begin the 2020-21 campaign, Avdija figures to slide right into the starting five for the Wizards alongside Rui Hachimura controlling the power-forward position.