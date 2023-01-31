Avdija closed with 25 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 127-106 victory over the Spurs.

Avdija had a stellar shooting night and totaled both a team-high and season-high 25 points in the win. He also fell just one rebound shy of a double-double for a second straight contest. The 22-year-old has now scored in double figures and collected at least one steal in each of his last four matchups.