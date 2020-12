Coach Scott Brooks says Avdija will see "probably 20-ish" minutes during Sunday's preseason opener against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The No. 9 overall pick will get some quality run Sunday in his first taste of NBA action. He's a versatile offensive player but will need to improve his defense and three-point shooting to earn heavy minutes in the league. We'll see what Avdija is capable of Sunday.