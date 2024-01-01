Avdija totaled 17 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 loss to the Hawks.

Avdija led the Wizards in rebounds while ending as one of seven players with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Avdija has posted a double-double in three games this season, all of which have occurred over his last six outings.