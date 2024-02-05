Avdija recorded 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to the Suns.
Avdija led all Wizards players in scoring and threes made while hauling in a trio of rebounds and adding a steal and block defensively in just 25 minutes of action. Avdija matched his season high in scoring, a mark he also tallied Jan. 24 against Minnesota. Avdija has tallied at least 20 points in six contests this season, connecting on three or more threes in four games.
More News
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Posts season-high 24 points•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Puts up 23 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Top rebounder in double-double•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Best outing of season in win•
-
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Double-double in Thursday's win•