Avdija recorded 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 140-112 loss to the Suns.

Avdija led all Wizards players in scoring and threes made while hauling in a trio of rebounds and adding a steal and block defensively in just 25 minutes of action. Avdija matched his season high in scoring, a mark he also tallied Jan. 24 against Minnesota. Avdija has tallied at least 20 points in six contests this season, connecting on three or more threes in four games.