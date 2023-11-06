Avdija, who's listed as questionable with an ankle injury, participated in the Wizards' morning shootaround ahead of Monday's game in Philadelphia, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Avdija, Corey Kispert (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) are all listed as questionable but participated in the team's morning shootaround, so it appears like the Wizards will be at full strength versus the 76ers. Across five appearances, Avdija is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.