Avdija (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup against the 76ers.

Avdija, Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Corey Kispert (ankle) were all considered questionable but will ultimately suit up versus Philadelphia. Across five appearances this season, Avdija is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.6 minutes per game.