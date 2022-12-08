Avdija racked up 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and four steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to the Bulls.

Avdija was benched in the second half of a game against Charlotte last week but has now played at least 25 minutes in his last two appearances. He was productive on both ends of the court Wednesday, scoring in double figures for the first time since Nov. 27 while also racking up a season-high four steals. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 6.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game.