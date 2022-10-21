Updating a previous item, Avdija (ankle) will be active for Friday's game versus the Bulls.
An erroneous previous report from the team indicated Avdija would sit out, but it appears he will actually avoid missing the action Friday. Coach Wes Unseld suggested Thursday that Avdija will likely be in the starting lineup, so he should be in line for a sizeable workload if his ankle can handle it.
