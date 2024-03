Avdija (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Avdija is slated to miss a third straight game due to a right knee contusion. Marvin Bagley (back), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist), Tyus Jones (back) and Landry Shamet (calf) also remain out, but Kyle Kuzma (shoulder) isn't listed. Kuzma and Jordan Poole will presumably lead the shorthanded Wizards on Tuesday, while Avdija's next chance to suit up will come Thursday versus the Kings.