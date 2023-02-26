Avdija will start Sunday's matchup versus Chicago, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.
With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) sidelined, Avdija will draw his 33rd start of the season. As a starter (32 games), the third-year forward has averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 27.2 minutes.
