Avdija (groin) won't play Monday against the Hornets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Avdija has been dealing with a nagging injury and is now set to miss his third preseason game in a row, though head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said the forward is making progress and recently played full-contact 3-on-3 scrimmages. His last chance to play before the start of the regular season will come Oct. 14 at the Knicks.