Avdija (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Avdija was originally added to the injury report as questionable due to back soreness, and the issue is serious enough to keep him out of Thursday's contest. Look for Will Barton and Anthony Gill to see extra minutes in Avdija's absence.
