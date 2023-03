Avdija (illness) will not return to Saturday's game against the Raptors. He finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in seven minutes.

Avdija exited early due to gastroenteritis, and with the Wizards playing again Sunday against the Bucks, fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if the forward is out for that game. If that's the case, more minutes are likely available for Anthony Gill.