Robinson supplied 22 points (8-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during the Wizards' 87-75 win over the 76ers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

The former Gator has made Vegas his domain, as he's now put together three straight impressive performances in summer league play. Robinson averaged 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 44 games with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League last season, before ultimately appearing in one contest for the Wizards. He appears to be playing enough to earn a training camp invite at a minimum, and he's now eclipsed the 20-point mark in two straight games.