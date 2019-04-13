Robinson was arrested Saturday after being involved in a fight in Washington, Tyler Byrum of NBC Sports Washington reports. The Wizards announced following Robinson's arrest that the forward wouldn't be tendered a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season, making him a free agent.

Robinson was with the Wizards on a two-way deal this season, playing seven games -- including the final three contests of 2018-19 -- with the parent club. Washington may not have had much interest in bringing Robinson back this offseason even if he hadn't been arrested.