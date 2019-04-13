Wizards' Devin Robinson: Arrested, let go by Wizards
Robinson was arrested Saturday morning due to a fight with a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, Tyler Byrum of NBCS Washington reports. He was subsequently released by the Wizards.
Robinson was with the Wizards on a two-way deal this season, playing seven games with the parent club. He is now an unrestricted free agent this summer.
More News
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Off injury report•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Could play Friday•
-
Devin Robinson: Hasn't played since January•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: To return after All-Star break•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Remains sidelined with hip injury•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Unable to play Wednesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...