Robinson was recalled from the G League and will be available to play in Tuesday's game agianst the 76ers, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With the Wizards currently sitting at just 10 active players following the waiving of Ron Baker, the team will call up Robinson to serve as an extra body on the bench. Robinson, however, is still not expected to play a meaningful role while he is with the Wizards this season.

