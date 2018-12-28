Robinson has been recalled from the G League and will be available for Friday's matchup against the Bulls, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Robinson has been called up in the wake of injuries to John Wall (heel), Markieff Morris (back) and Otto Porter (knee). The most run Robinson has seen this year is 15 minutes on Nov. 30 against Philly, when he went for eight points, six rebounds, one steal and one block.