Wizards' Devin Robinson: Could play Friday
Robinson (hip) could play Friday against the Spurs, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Robinson hasn't played since January while dealing with a hip issue, but it's possible he sees the court Friday. More information may arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
