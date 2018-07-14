Robinson posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during the Wizards' 96-92 loss to the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

Robinson made an impression in Vegas with averages of 19.8 points (on 52.0 percent shooting), 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block across 30.8 minutes. The former Florida Gator appears like a no-brainer for a training camp invite, where he'll look to continue making his case for a role in the Wizards' wing rotation.