Wizards' Devin Robinson: Double-doubles in SL finale
Robinson posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during the Wizards' 96-92 loss to the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
Robinson made an impression in Vegas with averages of 19.8 points (on 52.0 percent shooting), 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block across 30.8 minutes. The former Florida Gator appears like a no-brainer for a training camp invite, where he'll look to continue making his case for a role in the Wizards' wing rotation.
More News
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Leads team in scoring•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Another impressive performance Monday•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Leads Wiz in scoring Friday•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Recalled and active•
-
Wizards' Devin Robinson: Assigned to G-League•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...