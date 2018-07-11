Wizards' Devin Robinson: Leads team in scoring
Robinson finished with 26 points (9-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 89-74 summer league loss to the Clippers.
In addition to leading the team in scoring by a 14-point margin, Robinson was able to secure a double-double and provide solid work on the defensive end. The Florida product played just 13 NBA minutes last season, seeing most of his run in the G-League. There, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a combined 1.7 steals/blocks. Robinson's impressive play could earn him more opportunities with the Wizards next season, as he's averaging over 20 points through four summer league tilts.
