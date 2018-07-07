Robinson scored a team-high 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT) to go along with five rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 72-59 summer league loss to the Cavaliers.

Though Robinson struggled from the field, he was able to draw contact and get to the line, helping boost his scoring total. He played a solid role in the G-League last season, seeing 26.2 minutes per tilt and averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and a combined 1.7 steals/blocks.