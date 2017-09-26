Robinson, who is dealing with a foot injury, was seen in a walking boot Tuesday and is out "for a while" according to coach Scott Brooks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Robinson signed a two-way deal with the team back in mid-July after going undrafted out of Florida. There's currently no timetable for his return, though coach Brooks' comment isn't promising. That said, he was unlikely to have a major role in the Wizards considering the nature of the two-way contract puts him in the G-League for the majority of the year. The injury will seemingly delay some of his development, however.