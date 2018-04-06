Robinson was recalled from the G-League's Delaware Blue Coats and is active for Friday's contest against the Hawks.

The rookie out of Florida has yet to see the floor for the Wizards this season, spending the whole year down in the G-League. But, it's possible that if Friday's contest gets out of hand, that he could see his first run of the year.

